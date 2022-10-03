WATCH: Volkswagen ID.Buzz Debuts In Europe

Volkswagen has been teasing the ID. Buzz for months now and it recently even showed off the vehicle’s exterior hidden only by symbolic camouflage that left nothing to the imagination. Today the automaker finally revealed the Buzz, which will eventually go on sale in the United States, although not in either of the two configurations that were just revealed. The first is the short-wheelbase passenger version of the ID. Buzz, which will come with an 82 kWh battery pack (77 kWh usable capacity) and only one rear-wheel drive configuration motivated by the 201 horsepower (150 kW) / 229 pound-foot (310 Nm) motor used in other ID products. The sprint time to 100 km/h (62 mph) is not mentioned (probably around 9 seconds) but top speed is limited to 90 mph (145 km/h).







