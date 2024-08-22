WATCH: Volkswagen ID. Buzz My Be The Family Car You Are Waiting For, If You Can Afford It

The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz, the modern all-electric reincarnation of the classic VW Minibus, can finally be ordered in the United States after two years of waiting. The problem is that people on the internet have already voiced their criticism and it’s easy to see why. The ID. Buzz, which is only available in its long wheelbase version stateside, starts at just a smidge under $60,000 while the EPA-estimated driving range for the rear-wheel drive trims is 234 miles. People expected more on the specs front, as we discovered yesterday, but as is sometimes the case, the specs sheet isn’t the only thing that makes or breaks a car.











