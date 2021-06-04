WATCH: Volkswagen Jabs Subaru In Latest ID.4 Crossover Commercial

If any publicity is good publicity, then Volkswagen of America's whole "Voltswagen" debacle did manage to make people talk about the company. However, at the same time, it cast a shadow over a couple of new ads for the ID.4. One of them came out around the same time when that incomplete press release about the name change "leaked" onto the Internet, diverting attention from VoA's new electric SUV. The 30-second clip is about how the ID.4 is "better for your family" and how the SUV's electric powertrain remains silent, thus allowing people "to take in the sweet sounds of nature." That's all fine and dandy until a Subaru Outback makes a brief appearance with its internal combustion engine disrupting Mother Nature's music.







Read Article