WATCH: Volkswagen Promises Influx Of AI Innovation At CES

VW has dropped an intriguing teaser video of an unnamed model that it will bring to CES this week. While the car manufacturer hasn’t confirmed the identity of the vehicle in question, could be the facelifted Golf that we’ve known about for quite some time.



The teaser shows a “near-production vehicle” and offers us a glimpse of the hatchback’s rear end. You’ll notice the car is bathed in an intriguing wrap combining elements of blue, punk, and purple. One of the sleek taillights is also visible, complete with striking LED signatures and radically different than those of the current Golf.



