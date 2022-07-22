WATCH: Volkswagen Teases Scout EV Pickup Truck Protoype

With its goal to gain 10% market share in the North American auto market, Volkswagen teased an electric Scout II pickup truck. The European automaker has been working closely with a team in the United States on a new Scout pickup truck concept and seems prepared to take the next step in development.

Volkswagen Group recently announced that Scout will launch a fully electric pickup truck for the US market by 2026. Along with the announcement, the Group included a video hinting that the new Scout EV might be based on the Scout II released in the 70s-80s.



