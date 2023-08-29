WATCH: Volkswagen Teasing The Return Of The Rabbit?

Cryptic teasers are catnip for automakers and few can resist the urge to release them. The latest is Volkswagen, which appears to be teasing the return of the Rabbit. That remains to be seen, but the brand took to social media yesterday to post a video of a white rabbit. The post was accompanied by a message saying, “Everyone likes cats. We like them, too. But today, we want to honor the rabbit – for good reason.” Fast forward to today and Volkswagen said they’ve been “in the garage working on a very special vehicle.” The company said details will follow soon and a countdown suggests the mysterious vehicle will be unveiled in six days. That would be September 3, which is exactly one week after the initial teaser was released.



The internet is full of ?? ?? ??. Everyone likes cats. We like them, too. But today, we want to honor the rabbit – for good reason. Stay tuned!#welovetherabbit #OneFuture #Volkswagen #VW pic.twitter.com/fZznfrlvha — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) August 27, 2023



