WATCH: Volkswagen To Have 25 New Electric Vehicles By 2030 And Double Market Share

In March 2022, Volkswagen Group announced a $7.1 billion investment plan to boost product lineup, R&D and manufacturing in North America.

At the time, the automaker said it aimed to have 55 percent of US sales fully electric by 2030 and that it planned to achieve that by introducing more than 25 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to American consumers through 2030.

Now, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Pablo Di Si has revealed more details on how the automaker will manage to launch more than 25 new BEV models stateside over the next seven years.