WATCH: Volkswagen's 2027 Tiguan R With Quad Exhaust Tips Spied Tearing Up The Track

As the third generation Tiguan turns two, Volkswagen is preparing its most exciting version, the one that adds the R suffix. Spied on a few occasions earlier this year, the model will sit at the very top of the family, and as you likely know, it will be a forbidden fruit in North America. Why is that, you ask? Well, because the Tiguan that Volkswagen sells over here is nothing more than Europe’s rebadged Tayron. In theory, the company could come up with a similar product for the New World. After all, the two share the same underpinnings, namely the VW Group’s MQB Evo platform. In practice, however, there will be no Tayron R.













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