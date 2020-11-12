WATCH: Volkswagen's ID.4 - A Worthy Model Y Competitor?

As promised, today is officially the day that we can finally share Kyle Conner's first drive of the upcoming, all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID. 4 electric SUV. To say we were wowed would be an understatement, and we think you might feel the same way.



Over the last few weeks, Kyle Conner has been traveling around and test-driving new EVs. He visited Michigan on a few occasions; first to check out the ID.4, and about a week later to spend some time with an upcoming competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.





