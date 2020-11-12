WATCH: Volkswagen's ID.4 - A Worthy Model Y Competitor?

Agent009 submitted on 12/11/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:43 PM

Views : 394 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As promised, today is officially the day that we can finally share Kyle Conner's first drive of the upcoming, all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.

4 electric SUV. To say we were wowed would be an understatement, and we think you might feel the same way.

Over the last few weeks, Kyle Conner has been traveling around and test-driving new EVs. He visited Michigan on a few occasions; first to check out the ID.4, and about a week later to spend some time with an upcoming competitor, the Ford Mustang Mach-E.


Read Article


WATCH: Volkswagen's ID.4 - A Worthy Model Y Competitor?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)