WATCH: Volvo EX30 Crossover Vs The Competition - How Does It Stack Up?

Top Gear recently sent the new Volvo EX30 to duke it out with every other ~£35,000 ($44,200) electric crossover available in the UK. With comparisons aimed squarely at young couples or small families, this head-to-head competition focuses primarily on comfort, ergonomic design, interior space and ride quality.

The Volvo EX30 immediately stands out from the pack by having the highest quality cabin materials and build quality. Ollie Marriage, Head of Car Testing at Top Gear Magazine, describes the interior as “a work of art”. The seats, air vents and even the door handles are all elegantly designed and are the “best-quality cabin here by a country mile.”









