WATCH: Volvo XC90 Saves Driver From Horrific Crash

Crashes happen all the time but they rarely leave cars looking the way the Volvo XC90 in this story does now. Not only was it mangled beyond recognition by the force of the impact but it completely burned down after the crash. Somehow, the driver survived both potentially fatal outcomes and bystanders captured his miraculous rescue on video. The crash happened on the Phu My bridge in Vietnam. It has a roughly four-percent gradient which isn’t wildly steep but is enough that one truck weighing over 10 tons experienced brake failure and couldn’t stop. As a result, it hit eight cars ahead of it.











Read Article