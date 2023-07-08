WATCH: Volvo XC90 Takes One For The Team In Roll Over Crash Testing

Sweden is known for top-notch safety in its cars, with brands like Volvo championing the nation. Perhaps the reason why Swedish cars have excellent safety performance is the extreme crash tests supervised by organizations like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Frame on YouTube captured the different crash tests performed in Sweden, and today's test car is the Volvo XC90, a midsize luxury crossover assembled at the Volvo Torslanda plant. The video showed how each test was carried out to ensure its safety system's high quality and efficiency before sending cars to the market.




