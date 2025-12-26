WATCH: Volvo's EX90 Aces IIHS Crash Testing - Earns Top Safety Pick Award

As expected from Volvo's first dedicated battery-electric vehicle, the EX90 has received top honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Despite acing all crashworthiness and front crash prevention tests, the family-sized electric sport utility vehicle can be improved in two distinct areas.

First and foremost, the nonprofit organization is not exactly pleased with the LED projector-type headlights with standard high-beam assist. Low-beam visibility was fair instead of good on both sides of the road on the straightaway, fair on the sharp right and left curves, and inadequate on the gradual left curve.





