WATCH! WAIT! Jon Stewart Actually Got FUNNY Again? Check Out How He ROASTS The Media For CENSORING This Truck Image.

Jon Stewart, the beloved comedian and former host of The Daily Show, has once again proven his comedic prowess with a hilarious roast of the mainstream media (MSM). In a recent segment, Stewart took aim at the media's overreaction to a post by former President Donald Trump.



Stewart's roast was a delightful mix of wit, satire, and sharp commentary. He skillfully mocked the media's tendency to clutch their pearls and blow things out of proportion, highlighting their obsession with Trump and their eagerness to jump on any story, no matter how trivial.



With his trademark humor and biting sarcasm, Stewart exposed the absurdity of the media's coverage and left the audience in stitches. His ability to find humor in the most serious of topics is a testament to his comedic genius.



Stewart's roast serves as a reminder that late-night comedy can still be funny and relevant, even in today's politically charged climate. It's a refreshing change of pace from the often dry and predictable political commentary that dominates the airwaves.



So, is late-night comedy getting funny again? If Jon Stewart's roast is any indication, the answer is a resounding yes.











