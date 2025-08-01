WATCH! WAIT Till You See What This Dude Tried To STEAL From A Cybertruck!

Agent001 submitted on 1/8/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:33 PM
Views : 402 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Stupid is as stupid does...Bro tried to jack a catalytic converter off a Cybertruck ?? pic.twitter.com/aPPlKKtVsE— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) January 8, 2025
Bro tried to jack a catalytic converter off a Cybertruck ?? pic.twitter.com/aPPlKKtVsE— Greggertruck (@greggertruck) January 8, 2025
Bro tried to jack a catalytic converter off a Cybertruck ?? pic.twitter.com/aPPlKKtVsE
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news