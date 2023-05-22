WATCH! WANTED: Vandal Queen! Police Launch Hunt For Woman Behind 400 Car Keying Rampage! WHAT Should The PUNISHMENT Be?

Canadian police authorities are actively seeking the whereabouts of a woman allegedly involved in a spree of vandalism that targeted numerous car dealerships in the area. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, is accused of deliberately scratching the exteriors of nearly 400 vehicles, causing significant damage. Authorities have launched an extensive investigation to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for these destructive acts. The case has raised concerns among local residents and business owners, as the sheer scale of the damage has resulted in substantial financial losses. The police are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect to come forward and assist in their efforts to bring her to justice.







