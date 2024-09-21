WATCH: WHAT HAPPENS If You're TRAPPED In A CyberTruck. How Hard Is It To Get You Out?

Firefighters, traditionally tasked with breaking into vehicles to rescue trapped individuals, have taken to testing their tools on the Cybertruck's purportedly unbreakable windows. This unconventional training session underscores the Cybertruck's unique selling point: its resilience. The exercise involved firefighters attempting to breach the vehicle's armored glass with their standard equipment, showcasing both the Cybertruck's durability and the effectiveness of emergency response tools against new automotive technologies.



The process was not straightforward. Initially, it took three forceful swings just to etch the first visible crack on the Cybertruck's glass, a testament to its strength. This initial resistance would indeed suggest that in an apocalypse scenario, or any scenario involving forceful entry, the Cybertruck offers an unprecedented level of security. Zombies, often depicted as mindless and lacking significant strength or tool use, would likely find the Cybertruck's windows an insurmountable barrier.



However, after numerous additional strikes, the glass eventually gave way. This lengthy process, requiring over twelve attempts to fully break through, highlights the Cybertruck's potential as a survival vehicle. In a world where traditional cars could be easily compromised, the Cybertruck's windows stand as a fortress, potentially keeping its occupants safe from external threats, whether they be undead or otherwise. This demonstration not only serves as a training exercise for firefighters adapting to new vehicle technologies but also as a vivid display of the Cybertruck's design philosophy: to be an impregnable sanctuary on wheels.





