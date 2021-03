Here at HotCars, we love a good car rendering whether it’s a pure work of fantasy, renders of upcoming models, or vehicles modified beyond our wildest dreams. There are some fantastic and talented rendering artists out there. This time, we are showcasing something that could be a bit of an acquired taste. TheSketchMonkey has taken to his YouTube channel to show off his wild redesign of the Ford F-150 pickup truck into a sedan. Yes, you read that right—a sedan F-150.







Read Article