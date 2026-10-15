WATCH! WHAT WILL THIS DO? Check Out THIS SURPRISE At The Upcoming Tesla Roadster Debut!

Any guesses what Elon is planning with THIS tonight?



The FAA has closed the airspace over SpaceX’s McGregor site from the ground to 5,000 feet within 1.5 nautical miles through October 31, with SpaceX as the point of contact.



The restriction covers tonight’s Tesla Roadster unveil at the Texas facility and runs for 16 days, signaling more testing beyond the demo.



Only aircraft under SpaceX’s direction are allowed in the restricted area.



Also as an FYI, you can watch the stream live here in the embedded link.



Who has the feeling Elon is going to embarrass Porsche's Mission S tonight?



Discuss











OH MY: The Tesla Roadster demonstration happening tonight — includes a Tony Hawk-style skateboard ramp. This is about to be the WILDEST product demonstration ever! It will shatter the internet! https://t.co/57byBDMuqp — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 15, 2026



Roadster event streaming live this Thursday at 7:55pm CST https://t.co/AbsmpVucui — Tesla (@Tesla) October 14, 2026



