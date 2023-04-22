WATCH! WHEN ANIMALS ATTACK! THIS Toyota's Bumper Has Some REAL CAT-ITUDE! You Won't Believe THIS ONE!

Agent001 submitted on 4/22/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:07:46 PM
Body camera video from Portage County shows deputies and the Wisconsin DNR responding after a large female bobcat got stuck after being hit by a car... and what happened as they tried to rescue it.
