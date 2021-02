A man has converted an old 90s school bus into a swanky bachelor pad after losing his job and fiancé during the pandemic.

Craig Gordnier, 27, purchased the vehicle in May 2020 and completed all building works on the old bus in November.

Before the pandemic hit, Craig, from Massachusetts, was working a 9 to 5 corporate job and planning his wedding, unaware of the massive changes to come in his life.