WATCH: WHY Are These Events Happening Almost Daily And Becoming All Of the RAGE?

Police in Arizona have arrested a driver on assault and DUI charges stemming from a violent road rage incident, during which he was caught on camera ramming a man's car and then launching the victim into the air following an altercation.

Police were called to the intersection of 43rd and Peoria avenues in Phoenix at around 12.45pm on Saturday after receiving reports about a road rage incident involving a driver, later identified as 40-year-old David Shelton, who was observed striking other vehicles waiting at a red light.



