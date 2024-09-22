WATCH! WHY Did The Chicken Cross The Road And Give Out Traffic Tickets In San Francisco, Yet Not Enforce Actual Criminal Laws Destroying the City?

Agent001 submitted on 9/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:02:34 PM

Views : 630 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Only In San Francisco.

The city has emploded and the people running spit out ideas like this!







WATCH! WHY Did The Chicken Cross The Road And Give Out Traffic Tickets In San Francisco, Yet Not Enforce Actual Criminal Laws Destroying the City?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)