Jeep's choice of spokespersons has recently sparked considerable debate, particularly with their selection of prominent Democratic figures like Harrison Ford, who narrated and starred in todays Super Bowl ad for the Jeep Wrangler. The underlying question here is: why does Jeep, a brand deeply rooted in American adventure and rugged individualism, align itself with political figures or celebrities known for their liberal leanings?



Firstly, let's delve into the strategy. Jeep, under the umbrella of Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), might be aiming for a broader market appeal by tapping into the star power of figures like Ford. His iconic status in Hollywood, especially known for roles embodying American heroism, could theoretically transcend political lines. However, the choice of Ford, known for his outspoken Democratic views, might not resonate with Jeep's core demographic—those who cherish the brand's association with freedom and the untamed spirit of America.



Jeep's decision to hitch its wagon to the Biden administration, particularly through ads celebrating American recovery and resilience during Biden's presidency, further complicates this narrative. The brand's ads during events like the Super Bowl have often leaned into patriotic themes, yet the alignment with Biden's administration could be seen as an endorsement of a particular political stance. This might alienate conservative consumers who see Jeep as an emblem of traditional American values rather than a platform for political messaging.



The ideal spokesperson for Jeep should arguably be someone who embodies the spirit of exploration, resilience, and love for America in its most apolitical sense. Icons like Clint Eastwood or Sam Elliott, known for their love of the country and conservative leanings, could offer a more fitting match. They represent an America that's less about the political divide and more about the shared love for the land, adventure, and the freedom the Jeep brand symbolizes.



In conclusion, while Jeep's strategy might aim for inclusivity and broad appeal, aligning with liberal icons could misalign with the brand's core identity. Jeep should consider endorsers who reflect a unifying American spirit, one that celebrates the country's landscapes and adventures without the baggage of political affiliations. This approach might better drive sales by resonating with the brand's traditional values of freedom, exploration, and an undivided love for America.



"This Jeep makes me happy"



