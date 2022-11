You've all seen the meme's about the youth today not being able to steal a car with a manual transmission.



Well, these thieves were to DUMB to figure out how to use the Mercedes START BUTTON?



They got her handbag but NOT the Mercedes. Unfortunately, they got a few punches in on the poor woman.



San Francisco USED to be the best city in the USA but no more. Enter there at your own risk.









Stats show vehicle theft is up 28% this year in the Mission over the 3 year average. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/fXfOiGEAem — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) November 22, 2022