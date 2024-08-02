WATCH! WRAPPERS DELIGHT? Or Do Customizations Like THIS Give The Tesla Cybertruck A BAD WRAP?

Rate it Spies.



If you owned one would you NEED this or is it a HARD PASS?









Check out this awesome Tesla Cybertruck wrapped in a spectrum gloss wrap that shifts colors from purple to blue to teal! ?????? It looks like a futuristic spaceship on wheels! ???? I want one so bad! ???? #Tesla #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/NlNW0d4pLF — ??Garage Klub (@garageklub) February 7, 2024



