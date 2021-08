General Motors has resurrected a popular nameplate with the GMC Hummer EV and tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently had the opportunity to check it out in person.



Brownlee was offered an up-close look at both the Hummer EV pickup and the Hummer EV SUV. In this clip, he discusses some of the most intriguing features of the duo, including some features that you may not have previously known about.





Read Article