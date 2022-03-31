WATCH: Want To Paint to Sample Your New 911 GT3? Here Is How It Is Done

The Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the very finest sports cars on the market and the German automaker has just released a compelling video that shows how a custom ordered example with a unique color is brought to life. The vehicle in question is owned by racing driver Leh Keen and is painted in a special color dubbed Gold Bronze Metallic ordered through Porsche’s pricey Paint to Sample program. Each and every 911 GT3 is built at Porsche’s Zuffenhausen plant and this video shows that once the body and the car’s underpinnings are assembled, it is completely degreased before being dipped into a tank filled with electrophoretic dip paint and deionized water. Porsche then applies a primer before the base coat and clear coat are applied with a standard color using about 4 liters of liquid application between the three stages.







Read Article