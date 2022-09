This was a commercial Audi did that was intended to be funny that playfully pushed the hopes and dreams of the progressive green movement.



But watch it today and sadly, this satirical control is becoming more and more of a possibility in our lives should the progressive green zealots gain more power and have their way.



Do you AGREE or DISAGREE?



You have to admit that it IS funny they tried to push their DIESELS as 'clean' and the solution to the climate change contingent.





Green Police is the making.. https://t.co/E9qFJQLRlA — Antje G. (@AntjeG22) September 7, 2022