WATCH: Washington DC Cops Total TWO Patrol Cars While Drag Racing Each Other

Drag-racing Washington DC police officers wrote off two patrol cars after crashing into one another at speeds of up to 60mph in a quiet residential street.

Four DC cops were injured in the crash after the on-duty officers from the capital city's Sixth District challenged each other to a drag race, FOX 5 reported.

The Ford cruisers took out a fence before crashing into each other on Anacostia Ave, 9 miles east of the White House, with stunned residents capturing footage of  the crash site.



