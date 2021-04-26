WATCH: Washington DC Cops Total TWO Patrol Cars While Drag Racing Each Other

Drag-racing Washington DC police officers wrote off two patrol cars after crashing into one another at speeds of up to 60mph in a quiet residential street.



Four DC cops were injured in the crash after the on-duty officers from the capital city's Sixth District challenged each other to a drag race, FOX 5 reported.



The Ford cruisers took out a fence before crashing into each other on Anacostia Ave, 9 miles east of the White House, with stunned residents capturing footage of the crash site.







