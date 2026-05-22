WATCH: Waymo Suspends All Freeway Driving For Robotaxis After Viral Video

Waymo is again under scrutiny after one of its robotaxis went crazy in a construction area on a freeway in San Francisco. The incident prompted Waymo to suspend all freeway rides until it figures out what happened. It also comes shortly after a recall was issued to prevent robotaxis from entering flooded areas. Everyone is eagerly awaiting autonomous vehicles to make the roads safer for everyone. However, until this becomes reality, people are still baffled by the monumental mistakes current autonomous vehicles make. Waymo, one of the leaders of autonomous driving, often makes the news for all the wrong reasons. In the latest incident, a rider was scared to death after his robotaxi went crazy in a construction area.



Just saw death flash before my eyes in a @Waymo



I use these a lot on the city but tonight we took the freeway and the road was closed.



Waymo freaked out and sped up to highway speeds through construction trucks, police chased us.



Genuinely thought we were about to die. — QuietLight (@Elliot_slade) May 19, 2026









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