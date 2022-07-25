WATCH: Wearing The Thinnest Of Cammo The V12 Powered Ferrari Purosangue SUV Makes An Appearance

The long-awaited Ferrari Purosangue is inching closer to its market launch and a particularly revealing prototype has been spied testing in Maranello.

The Italian car manufacturer has been filmed testing a plethora of test mules and prototypes in recent months. Many of these have borrowed components from the Maserati Levante and have looked a little odd. However, one prototype that was recently snapped by Varryx in Maranello is particularly revealing and beneath the camouflage, appears to sport the final production-ready bodywork.