WATCH: What Are Tesla's Rivals Looking Like For A $25,000 EV Car?

Among the many future vehicles in Tesla's arsenal, a $25,000 compact car is reportedly coming. Some call it the Tesla Model 2, though CEO Elon Musk has already made it clear that it's going to have a different name. He also said the car may be coming in 2023, and it may not have a steering wheel. Musk is known for his optimistic timelines and wild ideas, so we'll have to wait and see how those plans play out. Tesla has yet to bring the Cybertruck, Semi, and Roadster to market, and none of these vehicles are coming any time soon, so it's hard to say when the new compact car might arrive. However, the 'Model 2' is being designed and produced in China for a global market, so it may not be impacted by Tesla's other plans.







