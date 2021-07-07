WATCH: What Causes People To Randomly Attack Teslas?

A Florida man has been recorded engaging in what appears to be a random act of aggression against a parked Tesla Model 3. Thanks to footage provided by Tesla’s Sentry Mode, the owner of the all-electric sedan has been able to report the incident to the police, which has since opened a file on the incident. Detectives are being assigned to the case as well.



Teslas are no stranger to random acts of aggression from the strangest drivers on the road. Over the years, and as features like Sentry Mode and TeslaCam became standard, Teslas and their suite of cameras have witnessed a ton of shocking incidents, from keying attacks to attempted hit and runs. One video even involved a driver shooting at a Model 3 while the all-electric sedan was on the road.







While Melissa was at work a guy in a red VW pulled up and attacked her parked Tesla in Altamonte Springs, Florida. If you recognize this man, please contact Altamonte Springs PD or send us a message and we will forward it to Melissa. pic.twitter.com/2DFOSyLWgP — Wham Baam Teslacam (@WhamBaamYT) July 6, 2021



