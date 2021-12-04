WATCH: What DOES A Lexus LC 500 Sound Like Topped Out On The Autobahn?

Few cars stand out in a crowd the way the Lexus LC 500 Convertible does. With the roof down, it's arguably one of the most attractive drop-tops currently on the market. Having a gutsy 5.0-liter V8 making 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) certainly doesn't hurt either, and the result is a convertible that sounds pretty much as good as it looks. Case-in-point is this new video from AutoTopNL, featuring the LC with its roof up while exercising its V8 on unrestricted sections of German autobahn. Speed isn't really the selling point of this clip, however.









