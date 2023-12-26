WATCH: What Did F1 Drivers Get From Their Secret Santas This Year?

Since 2017, F1 drivers have exchanged good-natured (and often hilarious) secret Santa gifts with one another. This year’s reveal video of the results went live you YouTube just a few days ago, and it has already hit 1.7 million views. Here’s one spoiler: photos of driver Valtteri Bottas' naked butt makes a cameo appearance in more than one exchange.



Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was delighted to open his gift from Fernando Alonso: a new padel racket. (Padel, in case you didn’t know—until I looked it up—is a combination of tennis and squash.)



“I normally expect something funny from this kind of Secret Santa, but I’m actually really happy with mine,” he said.





F1 Secret Santa Exchange





