WATCH: What Do You Do With A Salvaged Tesla Model 3? Go Off Road Of Course

The guys from Grind Hard Plumbing Co decided they wanted to build what they call " the ultimate off-road Tesla " and they started with a totaled salvage dual-motor Model 3 Long Range that they quite extensively modified. The vehicle got a suspension lift, a roll cage and a winch, among other mods, making it considerably more capable off-tarmac compared to a stock example. Grind Hard Plumbing also enlisted the help of Rich Benoit, the man behind Rich Rebuilds, along with his crew over at the Electrified Garage. They began by stripping away the damaged parts off the vehicle, then they make sure it’s running, and then they proceed to modify the suspension and wheel setup.



