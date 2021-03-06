WATCH: What Does A 200 MPH Fly-by Feel Like On The Autobahn?

When talking about the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn, top speed runs will always be part of the conversation. What's great is that we have an idea as to what these daredevil drivers see when doing top speed runs as there are plenty of videos out there showing their POVs.

But what about the other drivers they pass by while doing the heart-pumping feat? Thankfully, we've stumbled upon this video by Speedozer on YouTube. And yes, it features a fly-by footage of a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon on the Autobahn.

