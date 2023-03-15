WATCH: What Happens When You Let YOUR 3 Year Old Drive A 1000 HP Ferrari?

I cannot imagine it is the best idea to let your 3-year-old toddler loose on a race track at the helm of a 1,000 horsepower Ferrari SF90 Stradale. That’s not an opinion shared by everyone, especially Kenan Sofuglu, a former professional motorcycle racer. In a video posted to his Instagram with the caption “1000hp under control on the track,” Kenan lets his son, Zayn drive his SF90 Stradale around a racetrack in a full racing suit. Zayn can be seen behind the wheel of the red Ferrari, sitting in a booster seat and revving the 4-liter V8 engine via pedal extenders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Sofuoglu



