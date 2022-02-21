WATCH: What Happens When Your Telsa Model Y Hydroplanes In The Wet?

The video above from Wham Baam Teslacam is honestly one of the craziest Tesla crash clips we've seen. The Model Y was completely totaled, and yet, everyone was able to walk away relatively unscathed. The reason the footage is so insane is that the cars were mere inches from being in a collision that could have been significantly worse. It almost appears as if there was a miracle at work. As the story goes, a Tesla Model Y owner was driving south on US Route 101 in San Luis Obispo, California. It was raining hard, the road was very wet, and he was afraid he could easily hydroplane and lose control. For this reason, the driver – referred to as "NM" – was taking it easy, driving below the speed limit, and not using Autopilot. NM also says his tires were in good shape and only had 16,000 miles on them.



Read Article