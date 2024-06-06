WATCH: What Is It Like Stealing A Tesla Charging Cable?

EV charging infrastructure has been expanding. There have been several reports of vandalism at charging stations. Thieves have been cutting charging cables in cities like Seattle, Reno, Houston and Minneapolis in search of copper, hitting everything from Tesla Superchargers to Level 2 chargers at local businesses and even individual households. Video evidence has shown that some thieves are so eager to cut charging cables that they have even been clipping them while in use.

EV chargers handle a staggering amount of electricity

Electric vehicles have massive batteries. Charging them involves sending a lot of power through the charging cable relatively quickly.