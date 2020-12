When Mercedes updated the S-Class W222 in 2017, the S500 lost its V8 in favor of a newly developed inline-six engine with mild-hybrid technology. Its successor follows the same electrified recipe to further show downsizing and electrification go hand in hand in today’s world of increasingly stricter emissions regulations. Not to worry as the new S500 has plenty of punch when driven at full tilt on the Autobahn.







Read Article