WATCH: What Is The Difference Between Overlanding And Off Roading?

Back in 2020, we were all faced with a choice: stay inside or get outdoors, far away from everyone else. Many chose the latter, and lo, the overlanding craze boomed as a result. It continues to erupt as new off-road-capable trucks and SUVs debut every other week with cheers from drivers and the aftermarket. The barrier to entry is lower than ever because of that—but what does this explosion of interest and access mean for overlanding in the traditional sense? It's tricky. You might have noticed that "overlanding" has almost become synonymous with "off-roading" in the casual 4x4 lexicon lately. The two terms are often used interchangeably, which misrepresents both as something they're really not—or rather, something they aren't entirely. Off-roading is a part of it, but the larger definition of overlanding has just as much to do with navigating, overnighting, and generally experiencing the world as it does with trail driving. I know that could sound like gatekeeping, but by no means do you need a $150,000 rig and the latest gear to overland—it's all about the spirit.







Read Article