WATCH: What Is The Dumbest Way You Have Broken A Car?

Automotive cooking usually consists of wrapping food in foil and stashing it in the engine bay, where waste heat will slowly cook it over the period of a few minutes. There's very little drama or excitement about it, but it's honest. For those looking to cook with more flair, flame grilling a kebab with hot, popping Lamborghini exhaust might be the go. It's just a lot more likely to end poorly—as it did for this gentleman in China. Like many modern cars with crackle tunes, the Lamborghini Aventador occasionally dumps raw fuel into the exhaust, where it combusts and shoots flames. The owner of the car took advantage of this, crouching by the rear of the vehicle to cook a kebab in front of a crowd of onlookers. The flames are intermittent, of course, and the loud pops from the exhaust blow the skewer back around four inches or so at one point, showing the raw ferocity dealt out by the V12 engine. The cooking process proceeds along well, right up until it doesn't—when smoke begins pouring from the engine bay, sending the would-be chef running.







