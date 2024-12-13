WATCH: What Is The Fastest Car Under $35,000?

Drag races are about the thrill, but what makes them even more fun is knowing you can dive into the action for $35,000 or less. In this race, seven of the most affordable fast cars on the market are pitted against each other. Each one packs a four-cylinder engine, but beyond that, they bring something uniquely different to the table. In the lineup of racers, you’ll find the Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Subaru WRX, Hyundai Elantra N, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Mini Cooper S, Mazda3 Turbo, and Toyota GR86. The one thing they all have in common is that they all use a four-cylinder engine. Beyond that, they’re all a touch different.













