WATCH: What Is The Las Vegas Grand Prix Going To Be Like From The Driver's Seat?

CXC Simulations, Haas, and former IndyCar driver, Townsend Bell, have teamed up to provide the first real simulated lap of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. According to CXC, it uses "space-age materials and cutting-edge design to create extremely realistic racing simulation products and state-of-the-art control systems." The lap provides some interesting insights into what the track planners had in mind, and it's basically a high-speed jaunt of Las Vegas' tourist highlights. Fans have a lot to look forward to over the next decade. According to F1, the average speeds are expected to match Monza, also known as the "Temple of Speed." At Monza, the cars are at full throttle for 80% of the lap, and there are several chicanes where the drivers have to stand on the brakes without locking the front wheels.





