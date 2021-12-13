WATCH: What Makes Alpina So Special? Break Out The Popcorn Grab A Drink And Find Out Why

Since 1965, Alpina has been tuning and upgrading various kinds of BMW models and now produces some of the best compelling premium vehicles on the market, perfectly combining performance and luxury. Alpina originally ventured into the world of automobiles by tuning the carburetors and crankshafts of BMW engines but expanded the breadth of its services in the 1980s when it was recognized by the German Ministry of Transport as an automaker and no longer a tuner. It retains a strong relationship with BMW and in this documentary from WELT, we are provided with a look at what makes the company tick.









