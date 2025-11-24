WATCH: What Would You Do If Jay Leno Called And Asked To Drive Your Car?

A gearhead YouTuber purchased the car of his dreams over the summer: a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. A poster car for generations, the Gullwing is finally in his garage, but it had to undergo some serious mechanical work to be restored to its former glory. Now, the happy owner just got a call from Jay Leno. When you get a call from a collector of the size of Jay Leno, you say yes no matter what he asks. Well, unless he asks to buy your car for cheap, and then you hang up on him and block his number. It wasn't the case for Tyler Hoover. The car collector and comedian just wanted to drive his new 70-year-old Benz. Tyler has been gravitating around the three-pointed star logo for ages. He used to dream of owning one with his eyes wide open. His grandparents gave him a 1985 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL when he was in high school. That was how it all started.









Read Article