WATCH! What's A REAL-LIFE Ride In A Tesla Robotaxi Like? Check Out These FIRST Video Reactions.

Austin, Texas, became the stage for a historic moment as Tesla launched its long-awaited robotaxi service. Videos capturing the first driverless rides flooded social media, sparking excitement and curiosity among tech enthusiasts and skeptics alike. These initial reactions, shared on platforms like X, offer a window into the public’s response to Tesla’s bold step toward autonomous transportation.



Clips posted by users such as @heydave7 and @herbertong showcased Tesla’s Model Y robotaxis navigating Austin’s streets, including the bustling South Congress Avenue, with no human driver. Riders marveled at the seamless integration of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, with one video highlighting how a passenger’s music preferences synced automatically from their personal Tesla account. “Very smooth,” commented @Humanspective, capturing the sentiment of early riders who praised the ride’s fluidity and ease of use via the “Start Ride” button.



While Tesla fans celebrated, with @ElenaRuiz_Poet calling it a “happy day,” some videos revealed cautious optimism. Safety monitors in the passenger seat and remote oversight underscored Tesla’s “super paranoid” approach to safety, as noted by CEO Elon Musk. Critics, however, voiced concerns, referencing protests over FSD’s past safety issues.



These first video reactions paint a picture of a transformative yet scrutinized debut. As Tesla plans to scale its fleet, Austin’s robotaxi rides mark a pivotal moment, blending awe-inspiring innovation with the challenges of public trust.















