A touching funeral procession was held at - and through - a car wash to honor a long-time employee who simply adored his job. David Duke, 57, worked at Soft Touch Auto Wash in Camby, Indiana, for 11 years and loved it so much he spent much of his free time there until his death from a heart attack last month. His daughter Kristen Driver, 27, decided to do something really special for his final send-off, and David hearse was taken through the bristles and soap suds one last time.









